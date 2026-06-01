Nakamura thrilled to battle best woodpushers

Together with WR founder Wadim Rosenstein of Germany, the five-time US Open champion as well as around 150 players from 22 countries will vie for the top prize of $50,000 in the two-day event.

“Unlike a lot of tournaments, I’ve competed in, I don't really expect to win. Who knows what will happen, but ultimately, I'm just glad to be here, and I hope everybody has a great time,” Nakamura said in a press conference.

“Ever since I got into content creation about six or seven years ago, I've always thought to myself, ‘How do you popularize chess?’ and I think the one thing I've learned is that there's so much interest, even in places where there perhaps aren't top-level tournaments.”

And the Filipinos just can’t get enough of Nakamura, who amiably agreed to sign autographs and pose for pictures for hundreds of fans.

“It’s seldom you get to see a No. 2 player in the world in person so I’m happy to get that chance myself,” said Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna, who graced the event together with National Chess Federation of the Philippines president Butch Pichay and NCFP directors Neri Colmenares, Koko Pimentel and legendary Eugene Torre.

Bughouse employs the same chess moves, except that the captured pieces go to a teammate, who can then use them on the very next move, with each player given five minutes without increments.

The first team to emerge victorious, whether via checkmate, resignation, or time forfeiture, wins the match.

For Nakamura, who is regarded as one of the best players in the world alongside the likes of Magnus Carlsen of Norway, Fabiano Caruana of the United States and Filipino-American Wesley So, promoting chess is something that excites him as he frequently travels around the world for competitions.

“In trying to reach the young audience, reach the grassroots, and reach all the people who have a great love for this game and aren't really actively involved, is something that's a great passion of mine,” Nakamura said.

“I’m really looking forward to the next couple of days of chess, and I hope everyone has a great time.”