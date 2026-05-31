Nakamura plunges into Bughouse action

Filipino chess players and fans will get a chance to see world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura in person as he plunges into action in today’s inaugural WR Bughouse Championship at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.
The American Grandmaster flew to the country yesterday along with his playing partner in German Wadim Rosenstein, who founded the organizing WR Chess that shelled out the total cash pot worth $100,000, or a whopping P6.1 million.
“Good morning from Manila,” said Nakamura via social media. “Through chess, I’ve been able to travel around the world, and this is now the 63rd unique country I’ve been to.”
Nakamura though will play a different kind of chess as he wades into battle in bughouse, or transfer chess, that drew 52 teams of two including foreign entries vying for the top prize worth $50,000.
Also seeing action is another American in world No. 34 GM Awonder Liang, who will team up with Canadian Eilia Zomorrrodian along with GMs Anton Smirnov of Australia and American Timur Gareyev, and Indonesian GM Novendra Priasmoro and WGM Ardhiani Anastasia.
GM Daniel Quizon and IM Eric Labog, GM Darwin Laylo and FM David Elorta, WG Janelle Mae Frayna and WIM Ruelle Canino and IMs Pau Bersamina and Jem Garcia are spearheading the local challenge.
The two-day event unfolds with a 12-round eliminations starting at 4 p.m. with the top eight advancing to the knockout phase set tomorrow.
Nakamura will hold an autograph-signing session from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on a limited first-come, first-serve basis.
Bughouse employs the same chess moves except that the captured pieces will go to the teammate, who will then use it on the very next move with each chesser given five minutes each without increments.
The first to emerge victorious, whether via checkmate, resignation or time forfeiture, wins the match.