Nakamura plunges into Bughouse action

Filipino chess players and fans will get a chance to see world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura in person as he plunges into action in today’s inaugural WR Bughouse Championship at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

The American Grandmaster flew to the country yesterday along with his playing partner in German Wadim Rosenstein, who founded the organizing WR Chess that shelled out the total cash pot worth $100,000, or a whopping P6.1 million.

“Good morning from Manila,” said Nakamura via social media. “Through chess, I’ve been able to travel around the world, and this is now the 63rd unique country I’ve been to.”