DENR defends Palawan tree-cutting permits, vows safeguards

The agency clarified that under the Berong Nickel Project’s Tree Cutting and Earth-Balling Permit, a total of 26,617 trees were authorized for cutting, while 43,743 saplings were approved for earth-balling and transplanting.

However, the DENR stressed that the cutting would not happen all at once and would instead be implemented in phases alongside simultaneous replacement planting efforts to ensure “continuous ecological recovery.”

The department said the project carries one of the country’s strictest mitigation requirements, mandating the planting of 100 indigenous seedlings for every tree authorized for cutting.

This translates to an estimated minimum of 2.66 million replacement seedlings composed of indigenous and mangrove species such as Pagatpat and Api-api, along with other DENR-approved native species suited for rehabilitation.

Beyond planting requirements, the DENR said the project proponent is obligated to maintain planted seedlings for at least three years to ensure survival and proper establishment.

The agency also said the company must continue long-term protection and stewardship of rehabilitated areas while involving local communities and families in planting, maintenance, and protection activities.

According to the DENR, all community-based work and payments will undergo validation to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper implementation.

The department added that the project is also required to maintain 20-meter buffer zones along rivers and waterways, rehabilitate non-minable and protected areas, submit geo-tagged monitoring reports, and comply with strict environmental monitoring protocols.

Oversight will be conducted by DENR foresters and a Multipartite Monitoring Team composed of government agencies, local government units, communities, and civil society groups.

“These safeguards — similar to the strict conditions imposed in the Quirino Avenue case — ensure transparency, accountability, and long-term ecological recovery,” the DENR said.

The agency assured the public that it is closely supervising every phase of the activity and enforcing all environmental safeguards.

“Our priority is to protect communities, uphold the law, and ensure that the environment gains more than it loses,” the DENR said, while calling for public calm and continued engagement.