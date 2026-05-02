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Nine rescued from half-submerged motor banca in Occidental Mindoro

Nine people were safely rescued after their motor banca half-submerged off Nyogan, Barangay 9, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro. The Philippine Coast Guard and PDRRMO Mamburao deployed a sea ambulance, conducted swift search and rescue operations, and brought all passengers ashore in good condition after large waves caused the boat to list and take in water.
Nine people were safely rescued after their motor banca half-submerged off Nyogan, Barangay 9, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro. The Philippine Coast Guard and PDRRMO Mamburao deployed a sea ambulance, conducted swift search and rescue operations, and brought all passengers ashore in good condition after large waves caused the boat to list and take in water.Photograph courtesy of PCG
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Nine people were rescued from a half-submerged motor banca in the waters off Nyogan, Barangay 9, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, on 30 April.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Mamburao, in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Mamburao, responded to the incident involving MBCA Treskillion.

Nine people were safely rescued after their motor banca half-submerged off Nyogan, Barangay 9, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro. The Philippine Coast Guard and PDRRMO Mamburao deployed a sea ambulance, conducted swift search and rescue operations, and brought all passengers ashore in good condition after large waves caused the boat to list and take in water.
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The PCG said CGSS Mamburao immediately coordinated with PDRRMO Mamburao to deploy a sea ambulance for rapid response upon receiving the report.

Personnel from CGSS Mamburao and PDRRMO Mamburao proceeded to the reported location aboard a sea ambulance to conduct search and rescue operations. Upon arrival, the responding team successfully rescued all nine passengers on board the distressed motor banca.

The rescued individuals were transported safely to shore, where CGSS Mamburao and PDRRMO Mamburao conducted initial medical assessments. All were found to be in good physical condition.

Investigation revealed that while the motor banca was anchored, it encountered large waves, causing it to list and take in water, eventually becoming half-submerged.

The rescued individuals were later turned over to their respective families.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)
Nyogan, Barangay 9, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro
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