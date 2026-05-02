Nine rescued from half-submerged motor banca in Occidental Mindoro

The PCG said CGSS Mamburao immediately coordinated with PDRRMO Mamburao to deploy a sea ambulance for rapid response upon receiving the report.

Personnel from CGSS Mamburao and PDRRMO Mamburao proceeded to the reported location aboard a sea ambulance to conduct search and rescue operations. Upon arrival, the responding team successfully rescued all nine passengers on board the distressed motor banca.

The rescued individuals were transported safely to shore, where CGSS Mamburao and PDRRMO Mamburao conducted initial medical assessments. All were found to be in good physical condition.

Investigation revealed that while the motor banca was anchored, it encountered large waves, causing it to list and take in water, eventually becoming half-submerged.

The rescued individuals were later turned over to their respective families.