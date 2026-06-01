Minority bloc says Senate power struggle tied to impeachment proceedings

Tulfo said the minority would prefer to hold the majority because it would allow the Senate to hear and examine all available evidence related to the impeachment case.

"If the majority is with us, we can properly lay out all the available pieces of evidence," he said. "At the end of the day, the public can decide who is telling the truth and whether Sara should be convicted or acquitted."

He argued that if the current majority retains control, there is a possibility that evidence presented by the prosecution could be challenged or rejected during proceedings.

Tulfo also claimed that the political maneuvering currently taking place in the Senate is directly connected to the impeachment case.

"Definitely, what they're doing now has something to do with the impeachment," he said.

The senator urged colleagues to avoid further changes to Senate rules, although he acknowledged that the minority had anticipated such moves. He also recalled tensions during a previous Senate walkout, saying some senators appeared uncomfortable with the developments at the time.

Tulfo said much now depends on Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, whom he described as being in a position to either help restore order in the chamber or contribute to further divisions.

The Senate is expected to continue deliberations as competing blocs seek support amid ongoing leadership and procedural disputes.