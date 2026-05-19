Raffy Tulfo on Cayetano’s threat tag vs minority: We’ll never do that

Senator Raffy Tulfo dispelled allegations made by Senate President Alan Cayetano that the minority bloc is instigating a counter-coup by force, or through threats, to unseat him just a week after assuming the chamber’s top post.

“We would never do that. Never. None of us would do something like that. Why would we?” Tulfo told reporters partly in Filipino in a chance interview on Tuesday.

Tulfo, however, revealed that the minority held a caucus on Monday, but the discussion was limited to the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Cayetano was installed in the chamber’s top post last Monday following a successful coup against Senator Tito Sotto. However, his grip on power has been precarious amid threats of a brewing counter-coup to unseat him over the 13 May shooting fiasco that put the Senate in a bad light globally.