Marijuana plants worth nearly P2M destroyed in Ilocos Sur, Benguet raids

The largest plantation site was discovered on May 30 in Sitio Lococ, located between Barangay Licungan in Sugpon and Barangay Badeo in Kibungan, Benguet. The site covered approximately 800 square meters and contained around 4,800 fully grown marijuana plants valued at P960,000.

In a follow-up operation that continued until the morning of May 31, authorities uncovered four additional plantation sites in Barangay Caoayan, Sugpon. The sites, with a combined area of about 890 square meters, yielded an estimated 5,020 fully grown marijuana plants with a value of P1.004 million.

Police said the marijuana plants were documented, inventoried, evaluated, and destroyed on site in accordance with established operational procedures.

No arrests were made during the operations, and authorities have yet to identify the individuals responsible for cultivating the marijuana plants. An investigation is ongoing.