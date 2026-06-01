Man drowns while swimming in Rizal river

According to police, the victim's body was found floating in the river by his companions at around 2:26 p.m.

Responders from the Morong Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately brought the victim to Rizal Provincial Hospital in Morong, where he was declared dead on arrival at about 3:30 p.m.

Initial investigation showed that the victim had been drinking with friends before the incident.

Police said the victim reportedly decided to swim in the river during the gathering and accidentally drowned.

Authorities also disclosed that the victim had allegedly attempted to take his own life in the past.

The Morong Municipal Police Station is continuing its investigation to determine whether foul play was involved or if the incident was purely accidental.