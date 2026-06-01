LTFRB: School transport fares not covered by fare matrix

Speaking in an interview, LTFRB-National Capital Region Director Zona Tamayo said school transport services operate under a different framework from public utility vehicles such as buses, jeepneys and UV Express units.

“The franchise for school transport services is under the LTFRB. All those who want to engage in this kind of transport service must have a valid franchise from our office,” Tamayo said.

“At present, with respect to the fare matrix, we do not have a matrix [for school transport services] like those for buses, jeepneys, or UV Express,” she added.

Tamayo explained that school transport providers do not operate on fixed routes, unlike public utility vehicles, but are instead accredited to serve specific schools.

“There are no specific routes for our school transport providers. What they only have at present is the specific school where they provide services,” she said.

The LTFRB official also said the agency has not received any notice from operators regarding fare hikes or planned increases in school service fees ahead of the opening of classes.

According to Tamayo, transportation fees are generally determined by the contracts entered into by school transport operators and the parents or guardians of students.

However, she said the LTFRB is prepared to coordinate with schools should complaints or concerns regarding fare increases arise.

“With the return of classes, we have already started coordinating with different schools here in NCR, including the inspection of school-accredited vehicles,” Tamayo said.