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LTFRB: No official fare hike for school buses

LTFRB: No official fare hike for school buses
PHOTO courtesy of LTFRB
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The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday reminded the public that while school transport operators must hold valid franchises, the agency does not regulate their fare rates.

This comes following reports of potential fare overcharging ahead of the upcoming school opening.

LTFRB: No official fare hike for school buses
LTFRB: School transport fares not covered by fare matrix

“The franchise for school transport services is under the LTFRB. All those who want to engage in this kind of transport service must have a valid franchise from our office,” LTFRB National Capital Region director Zona Tamayo said in a radio interview.

“At present, with respect to the fare matrix, we do not have a matrix like those for buses, jeepneys, or UV Express,” he added.

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