Llover eyes world title shot in IBF eliminator

Llover said the support of ArenaPlus, where he serves as an ambassador, has helped him focus on training and conditioning for the high-stakes bout. The winner will become the mandatory challenger for the IBF bantamweight title currently held by Jose Salas Reyes of Mexico.

"Sobrang napakahalaga po ng suporta ng ArenaPlus. Sumusuporta po ang ArenaPlus sa bawat laban ko kaya thankful po ako," said Llover, who carries a 17-0 record with 12 knockouts.

ArenaPlus head Erick Su expressed confidence in the Filipino fighter as he pursues a potential world title shot.

“He has worked extremely hard for this opportunity, and we know he’s ready to showcase his talent on the international stage,” Su said.

Llover, who trained primarily in Tagaytay City, said he is fully prepared for the challenge.

"Ang masasabi ko, talaga pong 100 percent na kaming ready. Sinobrahan ko pa, lampas pa sa 100 percent yung ensayo na ginawa namin. Talagang preparadong preparado kami para sa laban ngayong June 6," he said.

The Filipino fighter is scheduled to leave for Japan on 30 May ahead of the official weigh-in on 5 June. A victory over Angeletti, who owns a 14-0 record with eight knockouts, would move Llover within reach of a world title opportunity.

“Para sa'kin po wala nang paligoy-ligoy pa. As a boxer, siyempre gusto ko po talagang knockout din,” Llover said.

“Talagang gusto ko siyang masubukan. Sabi nga, puso sa puso, patibayan kaming dalawa sa taas ng ring.”