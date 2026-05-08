Llover banks on relentless attack vs. Angeletti

The winner of the bout at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname will become the mandatory challenger for the IBF bantamweight crown currently held by Mexican champion Jose Salas Reyes.

The 24-year-old southpaw has already started training camp in Tagaytay City ahead of the fight and is set to leave for Japan on 30 May before the 5 June weigh-in.

“I’m very confident because we’ve put in the hard work and preparation this opportunity demands. We are leaving everything in the gym so that come fight night, we can claim that victory. With God’s grace, we will come out victorious against Angeletti,” he said.

Llover, however, acknowledged the challenge posed by Angeletti, who also remains unbeaten at 14-0 with eight knockouts. The 29-year-old American is known for his ring intelligence and respectable punching power.

Backing Llover in camp are lead trainer Dindo Campo, conditioning coach Alex Ariza, Carl Peñalosa Jr., and manager and former two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa.

Despite the magnitude of the bout, Llover said he is more excited than pressured as he prepares to represent the Philippines on the international stage once again.

“I wouldn’t call it pressure; it’s more excitement. I’m eager to get back in the ring and showcase my growth and skills to both the Filipino people and the international boxing community,” the 5-foot-6 Filipino boxer said.

ArenaPlus also reaffirmed its support for Llover ahead of the high-stakes contest.

“At ArenaPlus, we stand firmly behind Kenneth Llover as he prepares for this crucial IBF title eliminator against Michael Angeletti. His discipline, passion, and drive embody the spirit of competition we believe in,” said Erick Su, head of ArenaPlus.

Su added that the company remains confident Llover can bring pride to the country as he moves closer to a world title opportunity.

“As he takes on this defining moment in Nagoya, we’re committed not only to supporting his journey, but also to elevating the entire experience for fans who live for the thrill of world-class action,” Su said.