LANDBANK cuts InstaPay fee to P8 from P15

The new P8 transfer fee now places LANDBANK among banks with the lowest transaction costs in the industry, below the average fee of around P10 per transfer.

The state-run bank said the reduced transaction cost aims to help ease the financial burden on customers while encouraging wider adoption of digital payments.

“Reducing digital transaction costs is a crucial step in bringing more Filipinos into the formal financial system. By making fund transfers more affordable, LANDBANK is helping empower individuals, families, and small businesses to participate more actively in the digital economy,” said Finance Secretary and LANDBANK Chair Frederick D. Go.

LANDBANK said the lower fee supports the government’s broader push for digital transformation and financial inclusion by making electronic fund transfers more accessible to individuals, businesses, and government clients.

The bank added that customers may continue to access a wide range of digital banking services through its mobile and online banking platforms, including fund transfers, bill payments, and account management services.

“LANDBANK remains committed to advancing financial inclusion by making digital banking more affordable and accessible. By lowering transaction fees, we are enabling more Filipinos to use secure and convenient digital channels for their everyday financial transactions,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette Ortiz.

The government recently secured a P3.6-billion financing facility from LANDBANK to partially settle unpaid contractual obligations to Light Rail Manila Corp., the private operator of the Light Rail Transit Line 1. The bank also partnered with the Department of Education to refinance the existing debt of DepEd personnel currently tied to private lending institutions.

The state-run lender posted a record net income of P43.98 billion in 2025, up 24 percent year on year, which fueled a P32.35-billion dividend remittance to the national government.