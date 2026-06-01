Jinggoy vows to stay with Cayetano-led majority bloc

“I will remain firmly with the majority bloc under the leadership of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano,” Estrada said during a press conference.

The senator stressed that he would not be swayed by what he described as pressure, intimidation or political maneuvering.

“Hindi ako matitinag sa anumang panggigipit, pananakot, political maneuvering para talikuran ang paninindigan ko,” he said.

Estrada added that he would not yield to threats or intimidation and would not allow himself to be pressured into surrendering his independence of judgment.

He also disclosed that he had placed his salary on hold while seeking to clear his name, saying the move was intended to show the public that he had no intention of taking advantage of government funds.

The senator further said he would not seek Senate custody while facing the charges.

“Hindi ko gagamitin ang Senado bilang panangga laban sa mga alegasyon sa akin,” Estrada said.

Maintaining his innocence, Estrada vowed to fight the allegations against him and defend himself through legal processes.

Prepared to face the case, he said he would continue to contest what he described as baseless accusations until his name is cleared.