Jinggoy: I will not yield, I will not be intimidated, I will not be pressured

PASAY CITY — Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Monday vowed to stand firm after the Sandiganbayan issued an arrest warrant against him in a plunder case linked to alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

“I will not yield to threats. I will not be intimidated. I will not be pressured into surrendering my independence of judgment,” Estrada told reporters at the Senate before heading to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group headquarters to personally surrender.

Joining Estrada during the press conference were Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano and fellow senators Imee Marcos, Mark Villar, and Camille Villar. Also present was Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

Estrada said he would remain part of the Senate’s 13-member majority bloc.

No salary, no Senate custody

Estrada said he instructed the Senate Secretary to place his salary on hold, emphasizing that he had no intention of benefiting from public funds.

“I will not seek Senate custody. I will not use the Senate as a shield against the allegations against me,” he said.

The senator insisted he is ready to face the courts. “I will defend myself to the end to prove that the charges against me have no basis,” Estrada added, reiterating his commitment to face the legal process without evading responsibility.

The Sandiganbayan ordered Estrada’s arrest for his alleged involvement in receiving P573 million in kickbacks. He earlier posted bail for a separate graft case.