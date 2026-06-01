Jinggoy: Senate independence at stake in plunder case

Speaking at a press conference before surrendering to authorities, Estrada disclosed that he had received offers related to his case, though he declined to identify those behind them, saying he chose to “stand his ground.”

“What is at stake is the independence of the Senate itself,” Estrada said.

“The institution must never become vulnerable to external pressure. It must remain free from political coercion, free from undue influence, and free from any scheme designed to weaken its constitutional role as a coequal and independent branch of government,” he added.

Estrada said he was prepared to face the consequences of his decisions and principles and vowed not to be intimidated by the charges filed against him.

“I will not be broken by accusations,” the senator said, adding that he would confront the allegations “head-on,” defend his honor through due process, and place his faith in the truth.

Estrada was accompanied at the press conference by Sens. Imee Marcos and Rodante Marcoleta, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, and Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.