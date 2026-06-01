Jinggoy: Come what may

PASAY CITY — Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Monday said he is prepared to face the plunder case against him after the Sandiganbayan issued an arrest warrant over allegations linked to irregularities in flood control projects.

“I stand my ground because what is at stake here goes far beyond my personal circumstances. What is at stake is the independence of the Senate itself,” Estrada said during a press conference.

Standing below the podium during his remarks were Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, and fellow majority bloc members senators Imee Marcos, Mark Villar and Camille Villar.

Estrada argued that the Senate must remain free from outside influence.

“The Senate must be free from any scheme designed to weaken its constitutional role as a co-equal and independent branch of government,” he said.

The senator said he was prepared to accept the consequences of his decisions and principles.

“If this is the price I must pay for the decisions I have made and the principles I have chosen to uphold, then I am prepared to face the consequences—however difficult they may be, especially for my family,” he said, adding he will not be swayed by political pressure.

“I will meet these charges head-on, defend my honor through due process, and place my faith in the truth."