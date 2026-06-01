Jinggoy claims he was offered deal to leave majority bloc

Speaking during a press conference, Estrada said he rejected the alleged offer and chose to remain with what he described as the Senate's independent majority bloc.

“...Ngunit mas nanaig ang paninindigan ko na manatili sa hanay ng mga kasamahan ko sa independent majority bloc,” Estrada said.

The senator did not identify the individuals behind the alleged offer, saying only: “Kung sino sila, abangan niyo na lang sa susunod na kabanata.”

Estrada said it was the first time he had publicly disclosed the matter.

He also questioned the plunder case filed against him, arguing that he was not even alleged to have directly participated in the acts cited in the complaint.

According to Estrada, the Senate Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office has no document or record showing that he inserted items into the 2025 national budget, contrary to allegations raised against him.

The senator said the available records contradict the evidence being cited in support of the complaint, adding that his position has been supported by former Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Panfilo Lacson.

Estrada is facing a plunder case before the Sandiganbayan over allegations linked to infrastructure project allocations under the 2025 national budget.