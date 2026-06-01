Jinggoy hints at ‘next chapter’ amid plunder case

PASAY CITY — Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Monday maintained his innocence and hinted at possible revelations to come after the Sandiganbayan issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with a plunder case involving alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

“Kalokohan ang lahat ng ito,” Estrada said during a press conference.

He cited findings from the Senate Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office, which he said informed the Office of the Ombudsman that it had no documents or records showing he inserted items into the 2025 national budget.

“Ang mahalagang impormasyong ito ay kinilala pa mismo ni dating Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairperson Panfilo Lacson bilang isang makabuluhang ebidensya na sumasalungat sa mga alegasyong ibinabato laban sa akin,” he said.

Estrada also denied having any role in the alleged scheme.

“How can the Office of the Ombudsman file a plunder case against me when I am not even alleged to be part of, or the mastermind of, the supposed scheme? Wala akong kinalaman diyan,” he said.

The senator further claimed that he had been offered opportunities to leave the majority bloc in exchange for the dismissal of his case but declined.

“Hindi ko ito tinanggap. Mas nanaig ang paninindigan ko na manatili sa hanay ng mga kasamahan ko sa independent majority bloc,” he said.

Estrada ended his remarks with a teaser: “Kung sino sila, abangan n’yo na lang ang susunod na kabanata.”