Janice De Belen on motherhood, letting go, and the quiet ache of distance

“Tatawanan nila ako. I miss my kids kasi. I’m a hovering parent nung lumalaki sila. Lagi kaming nanonood ng sine, nanonood ng TV, magkakasama, kumakain sa labas na magkakasama. Manonood kami ng sine and then, siyempre, when they’re growing up, hindi na ikaw yung gusto nilang kasama manood ng sine kundi friends, may boyfriend, di ba?”

Her words painted a vivid picture of a mother who once stood at the center of her children’s world—present in everyday routines, shared meals, and simple joys. But as time moved forward, so did her children, gradually building lives of their own.

In that shift, Janice shared a realization she holds close: “So I remember saying this: give your children quality love in quantities. Kasi when they’re young, ikaw lang ang mundo nila. Ikaw lang ang mahal nila.”

She continued with a truth many parents eventually face but rarely articulate out loud. “Habang tumatanda sila, pababa ka nang pababa sa listahan ng priorities. Maalala ka lang nila kapag may kailangan sila sa’yo.”

Rather than resist the change, Janice said she chose to understand it. “Tinanggap ko yun, tinanggap ko na ganun talaga kasi yun din siguro feeling ng nanay ko sa’kin. Tinanggap ko ’yun. That’s why: give them quality love in quantities.”

Her reflections echo a universal story—one of unconditional love that evolves over time. From being a constant presence to learning how to step back, Janice’s message underscores the importance of pouring love into every stage of a child’s life, knowing that someday, those moments will become cherished memories for both parent and child alike.