Future looks bright for young tracksters

Espenilla, 19, unleashed a personal‑best 52.20 meters in her sixth and final shot put throw, catapulting herself to second place among 13 competitors for the biggest finish of her young career.

“These under‑20 athletes across Asia have become faster and stronger, and the field is tougher than ever,” said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Terry Capistrano.

“Watching the competition from beyond Southeast Asia perform at such an exceptional level compels us to train harder, prepare smarter, and take it even further.”

Cadag, 18, proved his mettle in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final, clocking 9:35.10 to clinch bronze behind India’s Nikhil Chandrashekar (9:25.44) and Japan’s Yuu Kato (9:27.30).

With Espenilla’s silver and Cadag’s bronze, the Philippine squad supported by the Philippine Sports Commission closed the meet in resounding fashion.

Patafa secretary general Jasper Tanhueco and Flubert Cosue oversaw the seven‑member delegation, with coaches Roselyn Hamero and Jonah Genilza guiding the athletes.

Thailand brought over 20 athletes and finished 14th overall with a lone silver, while China dominated the championships with 14 gold, nine silver, and two bronze medals, followed by India’s 10‑5‑4 haul.