Four gunrunners arrested in Cotabato

A report that reached PMGEN Robert AA Morico II, the Director of CIDG, stated that the four arrested suspects “Buz, Boy, Mar and Andy,” all male and of legal age were caught while selling and delivering three units of light weapons - one M14 rifle and two M16 rifles, without the necessary documents.

The suspects failed to present permit and license to own, possess and trade the said items. They are allegedly involved in gunrunning activities in North Cotabato.

The CIDG leadership commends PLTCOL Niño Lope M Briones, the Acting Regional Chief of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 15, and the CIDG Maguindanao Provincial Field Unit led by its Provincial Chief, PCPT Norman N Marcos and joint PNP units for the apprehension of the alleged gunrunners, and the confiscation of three loose firearms at once.