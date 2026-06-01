Estampador, Camacho dominate ‘Spongebob’

Behind Estampador in the men's division were Edgar Lee (34:51) and Neil Maramba (35:04), while trailing Camacho were Jocelyn Elijeran (44:48) and Elena Camu (48:39).

"True to what was promised, it was one of the most fun runs we've had and we're glad to share it not just with our usual fitness enthusiasts but also the longtime SpongeBob fans," said RUNRIO president Rio de la Cruz, who was humbled of the turnout and enjoyed the playful atmosphere of the event inspired by the iconic franchise that also had the support of Paramount and Nickelodeon.

Cavin Vidal also topped the men's 5K race in 16:52, followed by Kristoffer Troy Sison (18:45) and Edwin Garcia (20:50); while Melody Lantad claimed first place for the women in 21:58, with Michelle Manuel (24:49) and Joana Dres (24:53) rounding out the podium.