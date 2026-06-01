Estampador, Camacho dominate ‘Spongebob’

Showing that they were indeed ready, Ritchie Estampador and Maricar Camacho were the fastest in the SpongeBob Run 2026 as the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati was turned into the wonderful world of Bikini Bottom on Sunday.
The two stood out in the 12,000-strong sea of yellow runners, topping the 10K race, with Estampador the fastest among the men with a time of 34 minutes and 18 seconds and Camacho clocking in at 42 minutes and 41 seconds to be the best among the women.
Behind Estampador in the men's division were Edgar Lee (34:51) and Neil Maramba (35:04), while trailing Camacho were Jocelyn Elijeran (44:48) and Elena Camu (48:39).
"True to what was promised, it was one of the most fun runs we've had and we're glad to share it not just with our usual fitness enthusiasts but also the longtime SpongeBob fans," said RUNRIO president Rio de la Cruz, who was humbled of the turnout and enjoyed the playful atmosphere of the event inspired by the iconic franchise that also had the support of Paramount and Nickelodeon.
Cavin Vidal also topped the men's 5K race in 16:52, followed by Kristoffer Troy Sison (18:45) and Edwin Garcia (20:50); while Melody Lantad claimed first place for the women in 21:58, with Michelle Manuel (24:49) and Joana Dres (24:53) rounding out the podium.