EPD gets new chief

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reshuffled several top commanders, naming Eastern Police District director Brig. Gen. Aden Lagradante as the officer-in-charge of the unit that regulates firearms and private security services.

According to a 29 May police order obtained by the Philippine News Agency, Lagradante replaces Brig. Gen. Ross Alvarado as head of the Civil Security Group. The order did not disclose Alvarado’s new assignment.