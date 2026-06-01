EPD gets new chief

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reshuffled several top commanders, naming Eastern Police District director Brig. Gen. Aden Lagradante as the officer-in-charge of the unit that regulates firearms and private security services.
According to a 29 May police order obtained by the Philippine News Agency, Lagradante replaces Brig. Gen. Ross Alvarado as head of the Civil Security Group. The order did not disclose Alvarado’s new assignment.
The command changes took effect Monday and triggered a series of leadership movements across Metro Manila. Brig. Gen. Melecio Buslig Jr., previously the National Capital Region Police Office deputy director for operations, took over as officer-in-charge of the Eastern Police District to replace Lagradante.
To fill the vacancy left by Buslig, NCRPO regional staff chief Brig. Gen. Rodel Pastor was designated officer-in-charge of the regional operations post.