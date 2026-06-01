DA chief plants rice with farmers

The field immersion offered the secretary a closer look at the physical demands of rice farming, from navigating muddy paddies to planting seedlings under the summer heat — conditions farmers endure throughout the growing season.

“I want to feel the hardship and exhaustion that our farmers go through. I will wade through the mud, find my way, and probably slip, get wet, and get covered in mud. That’s okay. What’s important is that I learn and experience, even briefly, the hardships and perseverance of our farmers,” he said.

Beyond the ceremonial planting, Tiu Laurel held discussions with farmers on issues affecting production, including requests for farm-to-market roads, post-harvest facilities, irrigation systems, farm machinery, deep wells and other infrastructure needed to improve productivity and reduce costs.

The visit also became an opportunity to share ideas gathered during the recent Japan trip, particularly technologies that could help raise farm incomes and create new business opportunities in rural communities.

Among the innovations discussed were rice-based value-added products such as sake production and advanced grain storage systems capable of extending the shelf life of milled rice for several years.

Tiu Laurel also highlighted the Department of Agriculture’s plans to encourage greater production of high-value crops, including bell peppers, tomatoes, ube and other specialty products that offer stronger market returns than traditional commodities.

The initiative forms part of the department’s broader strategy to help farmers diversify income sources and improve profitability amid rising production costs and changing market conditions.

For Tiu Laurel, understanding the challenges facing agriculture requires more than reports and statistics.

Long before entering government service, he spent years learning the fishing industry directly from fishermen and vessel crews, an approach he has continued to apply in public service through regular field engagements with agricultural producers.

The Nueva Ecija visit served as a reminder that while policies are crafted in offices and conference rooms, their success ultimately depends on the people working in farms and fishing communities across the country.

As the planting activity concluded, the agriculture secretary left the rice fields carrying not only mud-stained clothes but also fresh insights from the farmers whose work remains central to the nation’s food supply.