Agri chief backs farmers, irrigators

TABUK, Kalinga — Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has pledged increased government support for farmers and irrigators in Kalinga during a recent dialogue with local stakeholders.
Farmers and representatives of irrigators’ associations from the province’s seven municipalities and lone city met with national officials to raise concerns and present operational challenges affecting agricultural production.
The Mankapata Irrigation Association requested assistance for a solar-powered irrigation project. Laurel advised the group to submit a formal proposal, noting that the DA and the National Irrigation Administration currently implement similar solar pump irrigation initiatives that may fund the project, provided the site has an adequate water source.
Farmers from Lubo also called for additional irrigation infrastructure and solar-powered systems to help secure water supply during dry seasons. Meanwhile, the Tabuk-Pinukpuk Federation of Irrigators Associations sought farm machinery support to improve productivity in irrigated areas.
Beyond irrigation concerns, the discussions also touched on agricultural policies, fertilizer subsidy distribution, rice importation, and the Rice Tariffication Law. Laurel said the current distribution system follows a formula designed to ensure equal sharing among farmers, but assured that the department would review reported issues.
Laurel also announced plans for the National Food Authority to introduce a purchase order system in the upcoming cropping season, where the agency will handle the hauling and transport of unhusked rice from remote areas once farmers present their produce.
He likewise discussed initiatives aimed at encouraging youth participation in agriculture and the expansion of aquaculture livelihood programs, particularly for tilapia and milkfish production.
Laurel and other DA officials said the engagement is part of continuing efforts to strengthen support for the agriculture sector in the region.