Agri chief backs farmers, irrigators

The Mankapata Irrigation Association requested assistance for a solar-powered irrigation project. Laurel advised the group to submit a formal proposal, noting that the DA and the National Irrigation Administration currently implement similar solar pump irrigation initiatives that may fund the project, provided the site has an adequate water source.

Farmers from Lubo also called for additional irrigation infrastructure and solar-powered systems to help secure water supply during dry seasons. Meanwhile, the Tabuk-Pinukpuk Federation of Irrigators Associations sought farm machinery support to improve productivity in irrigated areas.

Beyond irrigation concerns, the discussions also touched on agricultural policies, fertilizer subsidy distribution, rice importation, and the Rice Tariffication Law. Laurel said the current distribution system follows a formula designed to ensure equal sharing among farmers, but assured that the department would review reported issues.