Chinese, three Filipinos held in Bataan for selling unregistered household products

The case stemmed from intelligence report relayed by a confidential informant, that certain establishments from the Province of Bataan are into selling and distributing unregistered Household Aerosol Insecticide, considered as Household/Urban Hazardous Substance.

Acting on the information, a test-buy was conducted by NBI-BATADO Agents. Afterwards, the said products were submitted to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for product verification. Through Certification, the FDA confirmed that the subject product of test-buy were indeed unregistered.

In this connection, on May 26, 2026, the NBI-BATADO and the Food-Drug Regulation Officers from FDA Regulatory Enforcement Unit - North Luzon Cluster, Region III, conducted joint Entrapment and Inspection Operations against two separate establishments in Orani and Abucay, Bataan.

The entrapment (buy-bust) operation resulted to the arrest of Four (4) individuals and seizure of various Unregistered Household/Urban Hazardous Products, with an estimated value of more or less P120,000.00.

Following the operation, arrested individuals were presented before the Office of Provincial Prosecutor - Bataan, for inquest proceedings for Violations under Republic Act 3720 otherwise known as “The Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act,” as amended by Republic Act 9711 known as “The Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009.”