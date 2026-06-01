Child-caring group gets P490K PCSO aid

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles led the turnover ceremony and personally handed over the check to Sr. Margie Cabantog, executive director of Oasi Di Gioia Per Bambine Foundation Inc.

The financial aid will support the foundation’s project, “Healthy Girls, Hopeful Tomorrow,” which seeks to augment its limited resources and ensure the continued provision of nutritious meals, as well as access to medical, dental, and psychological care for its 20 beneficiaries.

Based in Muntinlupa City, Oasi Di Gioia Per Bambine Foundation Inc. is a non-stock, non-profit religious organization established through the efforts of the Religious Sisters of the Daughters of St. Joseph of Caburlotto, together with their lay partners and benefactors.

For the past eight years, the foundation has served as a child-caring home and welfare agency, providing alternative parental care and a nurturing environment for neglected, surrendered, orphaned, abandoned, dependent and foundling girls aged 3 to 18. The organization is accredited by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Through the IPP, the PCSO continues to strengthen partnerships with institutions committed to the welfare of vulnerable sectors, in line with its mandate to deliver timely and meaningful assistance to communities nationwide.