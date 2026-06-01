Bonoan rushed to hospital after surrender for plunder

Remulla noted that the former public works executive would be held at the PNP General Hospital until his condition stabilizes and is fit to stand trial at the Sandiganbayan.

“Full security po siya, hindi po siya makakalabas at restricted access papunta sakanya,” the secretary said.

(He has full security, he can’t escape and there is restricted access for people who can visit him)

The arrest warrants against the aforementioned officials were issued by the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division based on a complaint from the Office of the Ombudsman.

Estrada reportedly received ₱573 million in kickbacks from DPWH infrastructure projects in 2025, a time when Bonoan was the department’s secretary.

Among the areas that were cited in the complaint was the province of Bulacan, a common place where various politicians allegedly received commissions as part of the multibillion peso flood control scandal.

Aside from the Estrada and Bonoan, DPWH Engineers Denryl Caesar Cortuna, Manny Bulusan, and Arturo Gonzales Jr. were tagged as respondents in the arrest warrant.

Based on the commitment order released by the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division, all respondents would be detained at the New Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory in Payatas.

The facility is the same institution where former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla has been held since February for a graft and malversation case related to the flood control scandal.