BOC seizes P35.4M worth of smuggled onions, garlic

The operation was conducted by the BOC's Intelligence Group and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port, in coordination with the NBI and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Authorities said the operation stemmed from intelligence reports on alleged agricultural smuggling and possible violations of Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, and Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued against the cold storage facility on 21 May for alleged violation of Section 224 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The NBI is conducting a deeper investigation into the importer and other individuals who may be liable for violations of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

Meanwhile, the BOC said it has launched an internal investigation to determine whether any customs personnel were involved in the alleged smuggling activities.

Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno vowed to sustain the agency's campaign against illegal agricultural imports.

“Hindi natin hahayaan na kumita ang mga smuggler habang nalulugi ang ating mga magsasaka at nalalagay sa alanganin ang food security ng bansa,” Nepomuceno said.

“The Bureau of Customs, together with our partner agencies, will continue to pursue those who undermine legitimate trade and exploit our agricultural industry,” he added.