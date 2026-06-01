Board issues ordinances to support farmers, fisherfolk in Aurora

Led by Vice Governor Patrick Alexis Angara, the session held the third and final hearing that will strengthen two key proposed ordinances of the vice governor that aims to deliver concrete support to local farmers and fisherfolk of Aurora.

The first is the Proposed Ordinance No. 05-031 or the Sagip Agrikultura Ordinance that pushes for the localization of Republic Act 11321 or the Sagip Saka Act, which aims to establish the Aurora Farmers and Fisherfolk Enterprise Development Program (Aurora-FFEDP).

The program aims to boost the capacity of farmers and fisherfolk thru enterprise clustering, value chain development, and elimination of the middleman. The Provincial Government will stand as the aggregator that will directly buy local products needed by hospitals, jails, and other government offices.

The session also strengthened the Proposed Ordinance No. 08-036 or the Post-Harvest Facilities Support Ordinance that aims to establish a program that will provide new post-harvest facilities such as warehouses, rice mills, dryers, and cold storage facilities in strategic areas in Aurora.

The aim of the ordnance is to lessen the losses of farmers and fisherfolk due to the spoilage of their harvest during times of calamity and the effects of climate change, while increasing their income in line with the provisions of Republic Act Nos. 8435 and 10601.

In a related matter, Board Member Sheenalyn B. Tablang passed a resolution that will strengthen the One-Town-One Product Agriculture (OTOP-Agri) Framewok to further push local products and agri-tourism in the province.

Board Member Mariano C. Tangson’s proposed resolution was also favored that requests the Provincial Government to allot P10 million subsidy for the rice farmers of Aurora as a response to the current rice increase crisis.

The board also approved the agreement with the DSWD for Project LAWA and BINHI to help communities cope with the effect of El Niño and boost the supply of water.