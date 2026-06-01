BFAR eyes Eastern Visayas for salt industry revival

Dr. Hannibal Chavez, head of the National Salt Program Management Office and former BFAR Eastern Visayas regional director, said the development of a local salt industry could provide new livelihood opportunities for coastal residents, many of whom rely on small-scale fishing for income.

Describing salt as “white gold,” Chavez said salt production offers economic opportunities and hope for poor coastal communities.

Eastern Visayas has an estimated coastline stretching 1,600 to 2,000 kilometers and 117 coastal municipalities out of its 136 towns.

Despite being an archipelagic nation, the Philippines produces only 114,623 metric tons of salt annually, equivalent to just 16.78 percent of national demand. More than half of domestic production comes from Occidental Mindoro, where output has declined due to land conversion, market competition and stricter quality standards.

The push comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 11985, or the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act, in March 2025. The law seeks to revitalize and modernize the local salt industry, reduce dependence on imports and eventually position the country as a net exporter of salt.

The measure also established the Philippine Salt Industry Development Roadmap 2025-2040 and created the Salt Industry Development Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, which will support mechanization, post-harvest facilities, research and extension services.

As part of the initiative, Chavez convened fisherfolk groups, salt producers, traders and local stakeholders in Eastern Visayas for a regional consultation on the Development of Salt Industry Project.

Participants were introduced to climate-adaptive technologies, including solar crystallization modules, improved post-harvest practices and quality enhancement measures aimed at increasing salt production and competitiveness.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that salt production could become an additional source of livelihood and economic activity for island and coastal communities across the region.