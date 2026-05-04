BCDA, digital energy infrastructure firm to boost country’s transition into cleaner energy

The partnership seeks to provide secure, cost-efficient, and environmentally responsible energy solutions to meet the growing demands of New Clark City, which is being positioned as a next-generation investment destination for industries that require dependable and sustainable power.

“This kind of infrastructure is more than physical development. It is about building systems that improve the daily lives of the public we serve,” Bingcang said. “This partnership aligns with the national government’s direction of advancing sustainable, renewable, and clean energy solutions.”

Once implemented, the partnership is expected to deliver innovative energy solutions, including the development and deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), which can enhance grid stability, strengthen energy security, optimize energy use, and support the wider integration of renewable energy sources.

“There is a big global push for gigawatt hours of energy and battery energy storage. We are aiming for a major battery energy storage solution in the Philippines,” Mr. Sreedharan said.

The initiative supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s push for a more secure, resilient, and sustainable energy sector, in line with the administration’s broader agenda of energy transition and infrastructure modernization.

Under the agreement, BCDA will support Esyasoft in preparing feasibility studies covering the technical and commercial viability of proposed energy transition investments. Both parties will also work closely through information exchange, consultations, and joint exploration of projects that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance sustainable infrastructure development.