Bataan Freeport hosts ARTA Leadership Conference

Dr. Eing Ming Wu, Senior Fellow of the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance (UP NCPAG) and Visiting Professor at the UP System and UP NCPAG, served as the resource speaker for the event.

The professor delivered a presentation titled “The Aesthetics of Transparency Requires Integrity and Neutrality: Building the National Integrity System through Public Genetic Reengineering for Good Governance and Good Life.”

The conference gathered AFAB key officials and select personnel in a meaningful discussion on promoting good governance for the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB) community and stakeholders. The session emphasized the importance of transparency in strengthening public institutions and enhancing public trust.

Through initiatives such as this, AFAB continues to demonstrate its commitment to upholding integrity, commitment, and excellence in its mandate to create endless opportunities for the benefit of the public it serves.

The ARTA Leadership Conference is an organizational gathering focused on promoting transparency, integrity, and good governance in the public sector.

The conference convenes government officials and select personnel to discuss institutional transparency and public service ethics.

The event typically features academic and governance experts as resource speakers and is held in coordination with groups like the UP CLRG.