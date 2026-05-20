Bataan Freeport celebrates EODB month with new services

According to AFAB Administrator and CEO Hussein P. Pangandaman, these new services are in support of the initiatives of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

The agency also recognized outstanding employees and departments for their dedication to service excellence through the Recognition of High-Performing Frontliners and Recognition of Departments with Best Practices based on the submitted 2025 Client Satisfaction Measurement Reports.

In his message, Pangandaman emphasized that public service must always be anchored on integrity, commitment, and excellence. He added, “The public deserves the best. This is where we stand - with Integrity, Commitment, and Excellence. Isapuso natin ang pagsisilbing dama ng taong bayan.”

He also magnified the broader impact of AFAB’s work on the lives of workers, families, and communities in Bataan and neighboring provinces, reminding employees that every action and decision in government service carries a direct impact on the public.

The EODB Month celebration serves as a reminder of AFAB’s continuing mission to uphold public trust through efficient public service.