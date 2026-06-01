BARMM orders Iqbal to vacate education post

In a letter dated 18 May, Chief of Staff Abdulraof Macacua said Iqbal's position is co-terminus in nature and does not enjoy fixed-term tenure protection. The letter stressed that the appointment depends on the continued trust of the appointing authority and may be terminated without constituting a disciplinary dismissal.

The office said it had lost “full confidence” in Iqbal's leadership, claiming that preliminary COA findings had damaged the credibility of BARMM institutions. It added that the audit findings may warrant separate legal action, although such proceedings are distinct from the chief minister's authority to end a co-terminus appointment.

According to the letter, leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, including Chairman Al-Hajj Ahod Ebrahim, were consulted on the matter. Discussions reportedly began after a courtesy resignation memorandum was issued, with the chief minister hoping Iqbal would voluntarily step down to protect his reputation.

The office said it received reports indicating openness to his removal but reluctance to formally resign, resulting in his continued occupancy of the position.

The letter also cited allegations of irregularities in education-related programs, including teacher item distribution, feeding programs and appointments, which it said contributed to the loss of public trust.

Iqbal was directed to immediately cease performing ministerial functions and coordinate with the Office of the Chief Minister for an orderly transition. As of press time, he had not issued a public response.