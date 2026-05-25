BARMM chief defends Education minister ouster over ‘loss of trust’

COTABATO CITY -- Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua has defended the removal of Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal from the interim regional government, maintaining the decision was lawful and grounded on a “loss of trust and confidence.”

Macacua’s position follows criticisms raised during a weekend opposition rally in Davao City that questioned the legality and political implications of the move. The issue resurfaced Saturday during a gathering organized by the RAGE Coalition, an opposition group allied with the Duterte political bloc.

Speakers at the rally, which was attended by Mayor Yasser Ebrahim — the son of former Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim — portrayed Iqbal’s removal as irregular, politically motivated, and tied to broader anti-government sentiments against the Marcos administration.

In a detailed letter dated 18 May 2026, addressed to Iqbal, Macacua firmly defended the legality of the action, stressing that the position of a BARMM minister serves at the pleasure of the chief minister.

“Your office as Minister of the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education is not a fixed-term position protected by tenure," Macacua wrote in the letter. "It is co-terminous with the Chief Minister’s confidence.”

Macacua argued that the end of Iqbal’s tenure was not a disciplinary dismissal but rather an “expiration of appointment by operation of law” triggered by the withdrawal of trust.

The chief minister cited preliminary findings by the Commission on Audit (CoA) involving alleged questionable transactions within the education ministry. He said the issues had "significantly damaged the reputation of the BARMM as an institution."

Macacua disclosed that he has directed the final CoA findings to be forwarded to the Office of the Ombudsman for the possible filing of criminal and administrative cases, adding that Iqbal would be afforded due process in any formal proceedings.

He also rejected accusations that Iqbal was denied due process, explaining that terminating a co-terminous appointment differs from administrative removal proceedings that carry penalties or perpetual disqualification from public office.

“The struggle for the Bangsamoro was never about protecting each other from accountability,” Macacua’s letter read. “It was about building a just government.”

According to the chief minister, senior Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) leaders, including chairperson Al-Haj Murad Ebrahim, were consulted regarding the controversy. The discussions reportedly centered on allegations of corruption, questionable appointments, irregularities in school feeding programs, and the reported selling of teacher items within the ministry.

Macacua said he had previously encouraged Iqbal to resign voluntarily to preserve his reputation and the credibility of the Bangsamoro government. He noted that while emissaries were sent to relay a definitive message regarding the impending termination, Iqbal declined to step down despite earlier indications of willingness to resign.

The controversy has emerged as a politically sensitive issue as the region prepares for its first parliamentary elections, scheduled for 14 Sept 2026. The upcoming polls are a crucial component of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro peace track.

Regional observers note that while opposition groups have seized upon the issue to challenge the current BARMM leadership, the Marcos administration has framed the removal as an effort to strengthen institutional accountability.

Analysts added that addressing corruption allegations within key BARMM departments remains essential to maintaining public trust in the peace process ahead of the historic parliamentary elections.