Baltic Container Terminal boosts Gdynia port’s competitiveness with new QCs

Important investment

“This is an important investment not only for the terminal itself, but for the entire Port of Gdynia and its long-term development,” says Piotr Gorzenski, president of the Gdynia Seaport Authority.

“For many years, we have been carrying out a process of modernizing port infrastructure, from dredging the approach channel and quays to developing modern terminals and logistics facilities. The delivery of the new gantry cranes marks the completion of one of the key stages of this process. Thanks to these investments, Gdynia is now prepared to serve the most demanding customers and handle increasingly advanced logistics operations. We are thereby strengthening the Port of Gdynia’s position as a modern and competitive logistics hub for the Baltic Sea region,” he added.

Manufactured by ZMPC, the new equipment will significantly increase the terminal’s capacity and enhance BCT’s capability to handle larger container vessels and more demanding logistics operations.

The investment is also seen to improve the efficiency of transshipment processes, increase the predictability of operations and reduce cargo handling time

BCT CEO Wojciech Szymulewicz says, “This is one of the most important stages in the development of BCT in Gdynia in recent years and a significant boost to the terminal’s operational capabilities. We are consistently investing in equipment and infrastructure to allow us to handle increasingly demanding logistics operations and to meet the growing expectations of customers in the Baltic market.”

“The new cranes will increase the terminal’s operational efficiency, improve the predictability of operations, and strengthen the position of BCT and the Port of Gdyn as a modern and competitive logistics hub for the region,” he stressed.

The investment is part of a broader process of port infrastructure modernization carried out using public funds and through public-private sector cooperation.