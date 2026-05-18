ICTSI NorthPort upgrades Pier 16 facilities

Dynamic load testing on newly installed piles confirmed that the structures met required engineering and safety standards, allowing the project to proceed on schedule.

Simultaneous repairs are also being carried out beneath the wharf deck, alongside structural rehabilitation and asset-tagging initiatives designed to improve long-term port maintenance and operational monitoring.

NorthPort said the current phase of works is targeted for completion by the end of June, while the broader rehabilitation program remains on track for full completion by end-2027.

The project forms part of efforts to modernize port infrastructure amid increasing cargo volumes and expanding logistics requirements in the country.

The terminal operator added that construction activities are being implemented while maintaining regular port operations, with safety and quality controls remaining in place throughout the rehabilitation process.

Officials said the upgrades are expected to improve terminal durability, operational efficiency, and readiness to handle future trade growth.