Bacolod short film set for Seattle screening

Written and directed by Banjo Hinolan, “Manokan Country” is a 20-minute comedy-drama that captures the soul of Bacolod City’s culinary heritage. The story follows Raul (Hector Gloria), a passionate restaurant owner fighting to save his family’s Chicken Inasal business from a ruthless real estate developer, Mrs. Lopez (Tex Romero). To preserve his legacy and the community’s cultural heart against modernization, Raul organizes a high-stakes cooking competition. Supported by his daughter (Jerianne Panisales) and the local community, Raul must navigate sabotage and the delicate balance between tradition and innovation. Louis Dormido and Hayde Portal play supporting characters in the film.

Hinolan and Maria Althea Rose Mauricio co-produced “Manokan Country” as one of the 10 finalists at the Bacolod Film Festival in 2024. Told in Hiligaynon with English subtitles, the film serves as an uplifting testament to Filipino resilience and the power of food to unite people.

The Diwa Filipino Film Festival is a community-centered event made possible by 4Culture and powered by Shunpike. By exhibiting independent films from the Philippines and beyond, the festival provides a platform for stories that celebrate the “diwa” or spirit of the Filipino people wherever they reside.