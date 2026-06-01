Aboitiz Group backs Vietnam’s economic expansion

The discussions focused on opportunities to support Vietnam’s continued economic expansion and strengthened regional competitiveness, particularly in sectors where Aboitiz has established capabilities and a growing presence.

Deeper engagement

President Lam expressed support for deeper engagement between Vietnamese and Philippine businesses as both countries pursue shared development goals.

The meeting highlighted the increasingly important role of regional collaboration in strengthening economic resilience, improving supply chains, supporting growing populations, and expanding opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism between the Philippines and Vietnam.

The Aboitiz Group operates in Vietnam through two main business divisions: Aboitiz Foods (via Pilmico and Gold Coin) and Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower). Their operations include agribusiness, animal nutrition, and a major energy sector acquisition.