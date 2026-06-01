Aboitiz Group backs Vietnam’s economic expansion

The Aboitiz Group expressed strong alignment with Vietnam’s development priorities and its investments in energy, food security and infrastructure.
This was indicated by top Aboitiz Group executives which included AboitizPower chief corporate services officer Carlos Aboitiz, AboitizPower chief financial officer Sandro Aboitiz, Aboitiz Foods president and CEO Tristan Aboitiz, Aboitiz InfraCapital president and CEO Cosette Canilao, and Aboitiz Equity Ventures chief corporate external affairs officer DJ Sta. Ana who met with Vietnamese Party President To Lam on the first day of his state visit to the Philippines.
The discussions focused on opportunities to support Vietnam’s continued economic expansion and strengthened regional competitiveness, particularly in sectors where Aboitiz has established capabilities and a growing presence.
Deeper engagement
President Lam expressed support for deeper engagement between Vietnamese and Philippine businesses as both countries pursue shared development goals.
The meeting highlighted the increasingly important role of regional collaboration in strengthening economic resilience, improving supply chains, supporting growing populations, and expanding opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism between the Philippines and Vietnam.
The Aboitiz Group operates in Vietnam through two main business divisions: Aboitiz Foods (via Pilmico and Gold Coin) and Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower). Their operations include agribusiness, animal nutrition, and a major energy sector acquisition.