Aboitiz backs deeper Philippines-Vietnam economic ties

According to the company, discussions centered on supporting Vietnam’s continued economic expansion and strengthening regional competitiveness, particularly in sectors where Aboitiz has established operations and expertise.

President Tô Lâm also expressed support for stronger engagement between Philippine and Vietnamese businesses as both countries pursue shared development goals.

“We believe the economic relationship between Vietnam and the Philippines has significant untapped potential, particularly in agriculture, food security and sustainable development,” Aboitiz said.

“We remain committed to supporting long-term cooperation, investment and shared growth between our two countries,” he added.

The Aboitiz Group operates in Vietnam through Aboitiz Foods, via Pilmico and Gold Coin, and Aboitiz Power Corp., with investments spanning agribusiness, animal nutrition and energy.

15 business agreements signed

At the Vietnam-Philippines Business Forum held at the Diamond Hotel Manila and attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and President Tô Lâm, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Perry Ferrer announced the signing of 15 memoranda of understanding between Philippine and Vietnamese business groups.

“The signing of 15 MOUs is a testimony of both our countries’ confidence in the vast business potential in trade and technology development, energy, especially renewable energy, tourism, aviation, agriculture, telecommunications, transportation and artificial intelligence,” Ferrer said.

“The Philippines and Vietnam are more than neighbors. We are like-minded economies — young, dynamic and hungry for growth. Today, we move beyond goodwill into action,” he added.

Enhanced strategic partnership

The business engagements coincided with the formal elevation of Philippines-Vietnam relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

Following bilateral talks in Malacañang, the two countries signed several agreements covering defense, tourism, digital transformation and education.

Among the agreements signed were a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation between the Department of National Defense and Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, a Tourism Cooperation Program for 2026-2029, and a digital transformation cooperation agreement between the Department of Information and Communications Technology and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

The two sides also signed an education cooperation agreement between the University of the Philippines and the Academy of Public Administration and Governance under the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.