15 MOUs fuel Philippines-Vietnam growth

Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, government officials and business leaders from both countries.

The deals included a cooperation agreement between the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry aimed at expanding trade and investment exchanges, facilitating business missions and promoting greater collaboration between the private sectors of the two countries.“Today’s gathering is an affirmation of our shared conviction, that nations prosper but they work together when they build trust, when they create opportunities and allow their people to realize their full potential,” Marcos said.The President noted that the forum coincided with a milestone year in bilateral relations.“This year carries a special significance. The Philippines and Vietnam are celebrating a golden jubilee, 50 years of diplomatic relations. The ties between our countries was formally established during the presidency of my father, President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.,” he said.Marcos described Vietnam as one of the Philippines’ key economic partners, citing the steady expansion of commercial ties between the two countries.

“Vietnam has become a indispensable partner in trade and investments. Last year, Vietnam was Philippines’ 11th largest trading partner. On that year, our bilateral trade reached a remarkable 7 billion dollars,” he said.