17-year-old student cyclist killed in Antipolo road crash

Police reports said that the bloody road crash occurred around 10:10 p.m. in front of a famous subdivision on the said highway.

According to witnesses, the victim was with two of his friends riding their respective bicycles when Lance suddenly crossed the street.

Unfortunately, due to the darkness of the area, it was not immediately noticed by the speeding Ford Fiesta driven by Jayvee Kabigting, which was heading towards the Masinag intersection.

Due to the strong impact of the crash, the victim was thrown off five meters and hit the concrete, while his bicycle was completely crumpled.

Rescuers immediately responded to the bleeding and unconscious victim, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The car driver did not resist arrest and is now behind bars in the detention cell of the Antipolo Component City Police Station.

Charges for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide are now being readied against the suspect.