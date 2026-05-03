Hinunangan pledges to sustain peace after SIPSC declaration

Mayor Ymard Joseph Tocmo said the milestone marks a turning point for the town, which previously faced threats from communist insurgents.

“Dati ay daanan ito ng mga NPA at marami talagang sightings sa lugar. Sa tulong ng Philippine Army, nawala ang banta ng kalaban,” Tocmo said, noting the improved security situation could attract investments and boost the local economy.

He reaffirmed the LGU’s commitment to maintain peace through continued coordination with the Philippine Army, Philippine National Police and other stakeholders.

Tocmo also called on a remaining member of the dismantled Communist Terrorist Group unit to surrender and return to the government.

The 8th Infantry Division assured residents that troops will remain deployed to prevent any resurgence of insurgent activity.

“Hindi po ibig sabihin na kapag naideklara nang insurgency-free ang isang lugar ay iiwan na namin ito. Patuloy naming babantayan ang komunidad,” the division said.

The military said the declaration was the result of joint efforts by security forces, local officials and partner agencies.

Representatives from the PNP, Bureau of Fire Protection, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and barangay officials from all 40 villages in Hinunangan attended the ceremony and pledged support for sustaining peace initiatives.

To date, 20 municipalities and cities in Leyte province have been declared under SIPSC, with efforts ongoing to cover the remaining areas.

Southern Leyte is also set to declare its province-wide SIPSC status on 5 May, potentially becoming the second province in Eastern Visayas to do so after Biliran.