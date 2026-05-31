We are no one’s 'bata'

In an age where anyone can publish content online and misinformation can travel faster than facts, the work of professional journalists has become even more important. While rumors spread freely, journalists are expected to verify. While others speculate, journalists investigate. While narratives compete for attention, journalists seek evidence. The value of journalism is not simply in delivering information but in ensuring that information is accurate, balanced, and supported by facts.

The media also plays a crucial role in accountability. Public officials, institutions, and powerful individuals should be open to scrutiny because their decisions affect people’s lives. Journalists ask questions not because we are against someone, but because the public deserves answers. We seek clarification not because we favor one side over another, but because transparency strengthens democracy and public trust. Without an independent press, many important questions would remain unanswered and many important stories would never be told.

Beyond accountability, journalism gives a voice to people who might otherwise go unheard. It shines a light on community concerns, highlights social issues, and tells stories that deserve attention. It connects citizens to decision-makers and decision-makers to the realities faced by ordinary people. In many ways, media serves as a public forum where information, ideas, and concerns can be shared and understood.

That is why it is frustrating when journalists are reduced to labels. The assumption that every reporter is someone’s bata ignores the principles that guide the profession. A journalist who interviews a public official is not automatically that official’s bata. A journalist who interviews a critic is not automatically aligned with the critic. The microphone is not a symbol of loyalty; it is a tool for gathering information. The interview is not a declaration of support; it is an opportunity to seek answers.

At its best, journalism is independent. It listens to all sides, asks difficult questions, and pursues facts wherever they lead. The moment journalists become someone’s bata, they cease to fulfill their duty to the public. Our credibility depends on our ability to remain independent, objective, and committed to the truth.

So the next time you see a journalist interviewing a politician, a government official, a business leader, or any influential personality, resist the urge to ask whose bata they are. The better question is whether they are asking the right questions, seeking the truth, and serving the public interest. Because at the end of the day, journalists do not work for politicians, powerful personalities, or wealthy benefactors. We work for the people. We are no one’s bata—and we should never be treated as if we are.