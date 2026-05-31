Vietnam’s Tô Lâm arrives in Philippines for historic state visit

The Vietnamese First Couple arrived at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City at 12:40 p.m. and was accorded full arrival honors.

Government officials led by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. welcomed the Vietnamese leader on behalf of the Philippine government.

Before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formally welcomes Lâm at the Kalayaan Grounds of Malacañang on Monday, the Vietnamese leader is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Rizal Monument in Rizal Park.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the meeting between Lâm and Marcos is expected to further deepen political, defense, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

During their bilateral meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss expanded collaboration in trade and investment, food security, defense and maritime cooperation, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

They are also expected to witness the signing of agreements and hold a joint press conference afterward.

President Marcos will host a state luncheon in honor of the visiting Vietnamese leader.

Vietnam remains the Philippines' only strategic partner in Southeast Asia and is home to more than 7,000 Filipinos.

The Philippines is also expected to open a consulate general in Ho Chi Minh City in mid-2026.

Lâm’s visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Vietnam and the 10th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership.