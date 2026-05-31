Three more NPA members surrender as Caraga insurgency weakens

The 401st Infantry "Unite N' Fight" Brigade, led by Col. Glenn Joy Aynera, identified the surrenderers as Edelberto Eda, alias "Toto/Migz"; Belenda Eda, alias "Nene"; and Hazel Bautista, alias "Chimbee." All three reportedly served as security personnel under the Regional Operations Command of the NEMRC.

Aynera said the surrender followed intensive intelligence operations and the reported loss of a rebel leader known as alias "Bong/Wago/Bill," which allegedly left the group without direction and leadership. The surrenderers also turned over a carbine rifle, three magazines, and 28 rounds of ammunition.

"The recent surrenders clearly demonstrate the accelerating collapse of the CTG structure in the region," Aynera said.

He added that intensified military operations, inter-agency cooperation, and government reintegration programs have encouraged former rebels to return to the fold of the law and pursue peaceful and productive lives.

"The Brigade continues to uphold the whole-of-nation approach in achieving Stable Internal Peace and Security across Caraga and Eastern Mindanao," Aynera said.

Earlier, Aynera announced the collapse of the NEMRC following the surrender of four senior rebel leaders who sought to avail themselves of the government's amnesty program.

Among them were Lovilito Lamela, alias "Bero/Hapon," a squad leader of the Regional Sentro de Gravidad, and Gina Sawanalilas, alias "LG," a medical officer. The two turned over an AK-47 rifle, a rifle grenade, an optical scope, and assorted ammunition.

Two other rebel leaders, Eusebio "Silvio" Gultiano Peru, alias "Lee/Tarzan," and Cherry Tremidal Neniel, alias "M Lemon," also surrendered earlier this month. Peru surrendered on 16 May in Marihatag, Surigao del Sur, while Neniel yielded an R4 assault rifle in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

On 7 May, the military also reported the surrender of Jerry Marapao Deligero, alias "Adao-Adao," identified as the last active NPA member operating in the hinterlands of Buenavista, Agusan del Norte.

Lt. Col. Glenn Ford Libre, commander of the 23rd Infantry Battalion, said Deligero descended from his mountain hideout and surrendered firearms and ammunition following sustained military operations and government outreach efforts.