Army declares NPA regional committee collapsed

The surrenderers were identified as Lovilito Lamela, alias “Bero/Hapon,” squad leader of the Regional Sentro de Gravidad (RSDG), and Gina Sawanalilas, alias “LG,” medical officer.

They yielded an AK-47 rifle, rifle grenade, scope, and assorted ammunition.

Two other top leaders, Eusebio “Silvio” Gultiano Peru, alias “Lee/Tarzan,” surrendered last May 16 to the Army and police in Marihatag town, while Cherry Tremidal Neniel, alias “Lemon,” a squad leader of the sub-regional rebel group, also surrendered and turned over her R4 assault rifle in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

Last May 7, an active NPA member operating in the hinterlands of Buenavista, Agusan del Norte, surrendered to avail himself of the amnesty program.

Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Ford C. Libre, commanding officer of the 23rd Infantry (Masigasig) Battalion, said in a report that Jerry Marapao Deligero, also known as “Adao-Adao,” a member of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee, descended from his mountain hideout and turned over firearms and ammunition.

His surrender followed sustained military operations and outreach efforts by government troops.

Deligero cited hunger, severe hardship, and physical exhaustion as key reasons for his decision.

"He was also influenced by information about the government’s reintegration programs and recognized the weakening state of their organization, which led him to abandon armed struggle and choose a peaceful life,” Libre said.

The Army reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending insurgency and supporting former rebels.

He emphasized that the military remains ready to assist those who choose to return to the fold of the law.

Deligero will undergo processing for enrollment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) in coordination with the local government unit.