Teodoro thanks US Congress for backing Philippine defense priorities

The Department of National Defense said Teodoro met with a US Senate delegation led by Pete Ricketts and joined by Tammy Duckworth on Saturday. During the meeting, Teodoro stressed the need to expose malign actions that threaten lives, peace, and regional security, while underscoring the importance of upholding international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The senators expressed appreciation for the Philippines' efforts to address malign activities and promote adherence to international law. They also cited the successful conduct of the annual Balikatan exercises, noting their role in improving interoperability among the Philippines, the United States, and other like-minded partners.

Teodoro also met with a US House delegation composed of Representatives Pat Harrigan, Gregory Meeks, and Michael Baumgartner. The defense chief briefed the lawmakers on the regional security environment and Philippine defense priorities, including key alliance initiatives aimed at strengthening deterrence and regional security.

The US representatives reaffirmed their support for the Philippines as a longstanding ally and highlighted the growing defense partnership between the two countries as a positive force for deterrence and stability in the region.